SR 1,000 fine for not wearing a mask in public

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has updated the schedule of fines and penalties for violating the COVID19 precautionary measures. In this regard, the following rules have been updated.

1- The maximum members in family and non-family gatherings inside homes, rest houses, farms, or in social events has been increased to 50 people.

2- There will be a fine of SR 10,000 on private establishments who fail to;

Provide disinfectants and sterilizers in the places designated for them.

Check the temperature for employees and customers at the entrances to malls and commercial centers.

Disinfection of carts and shopping baskets after use each time.

Disinfection of facilities and surfaces.

Closure of children's play areas and try rooms.

3- A fine of SR 1,000 will be imposed for several violations including not wearing a face mask. SR 1,000 fine is imposed if a person;

does not wear a medical or cloth mask that covers mouth and nose.

fails to keep the adequate social distance.

Refused to measure temperature when entering the public or private sectors

fail to adhere to the procedures adopted when the temperature rises above 38 degrees Celsius.

The amount of penalty will be doubled in case of repeated violations.