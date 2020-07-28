How to renew SOCPA membership?

Every expat accountant, auditor, or any other person working on a finance job in Saudi Arabia needs to have the valid SOCPA membership for the Iqama renewal. Here is the procedure to renew SOCPA membership.

Requirements

A debit or credit card. SR 300 SOCPA membership renewal fee.

SOCPA membership Renewal

First of all, you need to log in to your account by entering the Iqama Number and Password.

After this, click on the “Membership and Professional Registration” tab and then on “Dashboard”.

On the next screen, you would be able to see your membership number, Iqama ID, and picture. Here you need to click on the “Renew” button. You can see that my membership expiry date here is Aug 2020.



On the next page, the system will show you the SOCPA membership renewal fee which is SR 300 per annum. Click on the “Pay” button to proceed further.

Now you need to select the payment mode to pay the SOCPA membership renewal fee from Mada Card, SADAD account, Visa, or Mastercard.

The SOCPA membership will be renewed upon successful payment of the fee. You can go back to the “Membership and Professional Registration” tab and then on “Dashboard” to see the membership expiry date.

As you can see from the above screenshot that my SOCPA membership has been renewed up to Aug 2021. The next step is to download the certificate from this screen and save it on your computer at a safe place.

Now you can proceed with the Iqama renewal.