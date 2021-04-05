Sheikh Sudais completes 38 years as Imam of Masjid-al-Haram

Today, Sheikh Sudais has completed 38 years as the Imam of Masjid al-Haram, Makkah.

King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, the late custodian of the two holy mosques appointed Sheikh Sudais as the Imam of Masjid-al-Haram in 1404 Hijri year corresponding to 1984 A.D.

On the evening of 22 Shaban 1404 (May 23, 1984), Sheikh Sudais led the first prayer in Masjid al-Haram. His first prayer in Masjid al-Haram was Asr prayer.

Despite a lot of searches, we could not find any recording of his first Salah in Masjid al-Haram. The earliest available recording is after 2 months of leading the Salah.

In the year 2012, Al Sudais was appointed as head of Presidency for both the Holy Mosques and was given the rank of minister.

As President Sheikh Sudais led his first Salah in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah in 2014/1435.

In 2020/1441, Sheikh Sudais also had the honor of completing the Quran during Ramadan for 30th consecutive year.