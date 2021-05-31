Sheikh Saleh Kamil once prayed for one billion Riyals

Sheikh Saleh Kamil (1941 – 18 May 2020) (Arabic: صالح عبد الله كامل‎) was the chairman and founder of the Dallah al Baraka Group (DBHC), one of the Middle East's largest conglomerates. Dallah tower in Palestine Street Jeddah was also under his ownership.

While performing Hajj, he prayed for SR 1 billion. Allah accepted his prayer and we know him as Sheikh Saleh Kamil, a multi-billionaire.

Abdul Aziz Al Yamani, the nephew of Sheikh Saleh Kamil narrated the story of his one billion Riyals prayer. Quoting his father’s words, he narrated that his uncle owned a remarkable personality since his childhood days.

Talking to a local news channel Abdul Aziz Al Yamani said, Sheikh Saleh used to look different in the university. He studied at Kamil University where he used to participate in extracurricular activities.

Abdul Aziz said, his father once told him that his brother Sheikh Saleh once went for Hajj where he prayed to Allah for one billion Riyal and also allow me to carry its burden.

Sheikh Saleh was one of the two students who owned the car during his university days and he used to take us in the car to meet his father every evening.

Sheikh Saleh Kamil was called as a guest in one of the programs of MBC where he met Sheikh Shawri who advised him to do business under the Islamic economic system, Modaraba. Through this system, he earned three hundred million riyals within two years. Soon, he was a billionaire.