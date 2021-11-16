What does it mean to see a Wolf in a dream?

Seeing a wolf in a dream could be a terrifying experience that could have several meanings as per Islam depending upon the context. Generally speaking, a wolf in a dream is a liar and merciless King.
1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, fighting with a wolf means that the person shall fight with the king or someone else.
2- Drinking the milk of a wolf in a dream means that he would be fearful.
3- Eating the meat of a wolf in a dream is a sign that the person shall attain wealth and money from the merciless king.
4- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, killing a wolf in a dream means that Muslims shall turn away from him and he will not have any benefit.
5- Finding the head of a wolf in a dream means that the dreamer shall attain respect and excellence.
6- Seeing your house being destroyed by a wolf in a dream means that the dreamer will face losses from King.
7- However, seeing a wolf at your house in peace means getting benefits from the King.
8- According to Jabar Maghrabi رحمة الله عليه, seeing a wolf hiding in your bed means that you will face hardships from the King.
Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram Channel.
Never pay the full price, download the application Saudi Coupon Codes to get all discount codes in one place.
Have a question to ask? Join our Facebook Group and ask it there.