What does it mean to see a Wolf in a dream?

Seeing a wolf in a dream could be a terrifying experience that could have several meanings as per Islam depending upon the context. Generally speaking, a wolf in a dream is a liar and merciless King.

1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, fighting with a wolf means that the person shall fight with the king or someone else.

2- Drinking the milk of a wolf in a dream means that he would be fearful.

3- Eating the meat of a wolf in a dream is a sign that the person shall attain wealth and money from the merciless king.

4- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, killing a wolf in a dream means that Muslims shall turn away from him and he will not have any benefit.

5- Finding the head of a wolf in a dream means that the dreamer shall attain respect and excellence.

6- Seeing your house being destroyed by a wolf in a dream means that the dreamer will face losses from King.

7- However, seeing a wolf at your house in peace means getting benefits from the King.

8- According to Jabar Maghrabi رحمة الله عليه, seeing a wolf hiding in your bed means that you will face hardships from the King.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.