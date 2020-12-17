Budget 2021: Saudization in the Accounting profession

The Ministry has made an important announcement with the budget 2021 that they will start Saudization in the accounting, engineering, and IT profession in the year 2021.

Saudization in the Accounting Profession

Taking into account the earlier similar announcements made by the MOL, we believe that Saudization in the accounting and auditing profession will be done this way;

1 – All private companies would be required to maintain at least 20%-25% Saudization level in accounting, finance, and auditing jobs.

2 – This decision would be applied to the businesses where 5 or more accountants are employed.

3 – Only those Saudi accountants/auditors who are registered with the SOCPA would be counted for Saudization.

4 – The minimum salary for a Saudi accountant/auditor would be set between SR 5,000 to SR 7,000/month. A Saudi getting less than this amount of salary would not be counted in Saudization calculation.

Accounting Professions to be Saudized

All the professions which are required to be registered with SOCPA would be Saudized gradually. Currently, the following 19 professions are required to be registered with SOCPA.

Internal Audit Director. Cost clerk. Cost Accountant. Finance clerk. General Accountant. Director zakat & taxes department. Internal auditor. Manager, accounts, and budget Senior Financial Auditor. Director G.A of reviewing. Director, financial, and accounting affairs. Auditor accounts. Accounts auditing technician. Director financial reports department. General Accounts technician. Chief of internal auditing programs. Financial Auditing Supervisor. Cost accounting technician. Financial Controller.

