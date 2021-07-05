Saudization in 6 major sectors including real estate

The HRSD has announced Sauidzation in the 6 major sectors of Saudi Arabia including real estate which will create 40,000 jobs for Saudis.

  1. Real Estate activities.
  2. Legal consultancy.
  3. Lawyer’s offices.
  4. Customs clearance.
  5. Cinema sector.
  6. Driving schools.

Since the beginning of this year, Saudization has been announced for many sectors and job professions which includes;

