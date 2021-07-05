Saudization in 6 major sectors including real estate

The HRSD has announced Sauidzation in the 6 major sectors of Saudi Arabia including real estate which will create 40,000 jobs for Saudis.
- Real Estate activities.
- Legal consultancy.
- Lawyer’s offices.
- Customs clearance.
- Cinema sector.
- Driving schools.
أطلقنا اليوم 6 قرارات تستهدف توطين 40 ألف فرصة وظيفية في مهن وأنشطة هامة وحيوية، وذلك امتداداً لمساعي الوزارة نحو تمكين أبناء وبنات الوطن، من الفرص الوظيفية، وتوفير بيئة عمل لائقة ومحفزة لهم في القطاع الخاص. https://t.co/3ssa30Ls1u
— أحمد سليمان الراجحي (@Ahmed_S_Alrajhi) July 4, 2021
Since the beginning of this year, Saudization has been announced for many sectors and job professions which includes;
- 100% Saudization in shopping malls.
- 50% Saudization in Pharmacy Jobs.
- 30% Saudization in the accounting profession.
- 25% Saudization in the IT sector.
- 20% Saudization in Engineering Jobs.
