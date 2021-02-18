Saudi takes loan from the 1st wife’s for 2nd marriage

It has been reported in Saudi Arabia that a woman has filed a case against her own husband claiming that he had taken a loan from the bank in her name to utilize the money for his second marriage.

The woman explained that the husband told her that he had to pay back the debt to certain people. He, therefore, applied for a loan from the bank in the name of his wife.

The wife gave him permission and thereby he took a loan from a bank worth SR 120,000. Yet it was later revealed to the wife that the amount wasn’t used to pay back debt rather was used for second marriage.

The wife has filed a case against the husband in the court and has demanded khula (a divorce demanded by the wife).

Source: Urdu News