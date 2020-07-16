Saudi Police raided an alcohol factory in Jeddah

All of us know that drinking alcoholic drinks is prohibited in Islam as well as Saudi Arabia. In fact, Saudi Law imposes strict punishment on those who drink alcohol while living in Saudi Arabia. Recommended: Punishment for drinking alcohol in Saudi Arabia

Recently, Saudi traffic police have raided a factory in the Al-Rawda district which was producing wine and alcoholic drinks in the middle of Jeddah.

Moreover, Saudi police have also recovered 13,000 liters of wine from the factory and destroyed it. The Jeddah municipality participated as a supporter in the destruction operations.