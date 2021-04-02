Saudi police arrests an armed man from Masjid al Haram

Suadi police in Masjid al-Haram Makkah have arrested a man carrying a knife.

The spokesman of Makkah region police said that the man was spotted chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups and organizations after Asr prayers on the first floor of the holy mosque.

“The man was apprehended immediately and legal measures have been taken against him,” the spokesman said.

You can watch the man being apprehended by the Saudi police in the video below.