Saudi Parents found 5 children dead in the new house

A father found his five children dead on entering his new apartment. Among the five killed were his one son who was a university student and four daughters aged between 14 to 22 years.

On opening the door of the apartment, all five children were found lying dead in Al-Shuabah neighborhood in Al Ahsa Governorate.

Uncle of the siblings narrated the whole incident

Ismael Khalifa Al Saleh, the uncle of the children narrated the whole incident. According to him, the family recently got shifted in their new apartment. He said that the parents left their children at home and went to the market.

When the parents return home in the evening, they knocked on the door several times but no one answered from inside. At this, the father forcibly opened the door to gain entry inside his apartment and found his five children dead. He immediately reported the crime to the police.

Investigation Process

The police immediately arrived at the crime scene and collected the blood samples, fingerprints, and other evidence that might prove helpful in solving the case. The bodies of the children were taken to the forensic medicine department for autopsy.

The police said that the autopsy report will be submitted to the Public Prosecution. Police have continued their inquiries. The burial of the victims have been postponed, The police claimed that the dead bodies will be handed over to parents for burial only after the investigation gets completed.

The deceased son was blamed

The deceased son Moayed was a university student. He was specializing in the English Language at King Faisal University. Some of the reports claimed that he was found hanging in his apartment. Reports claimed that the girls were found wounded and stabbed at the neck.

On perceiving the following occurrence, some unconfirmed media sources quickly laid all the blames on the son because he was found hanged.

Authorities denial on the blames

The authorities have declined all the blames claiming that they have launched an investigation into this matter and the results will be announced after the investigation gets complete.

Neighbour’s response

The neighbors next to the apartment were shocked by this incident. They all said that the father forcibly entered his apartment and found his children dead. Jawad Al Khalifa, one of the neighbors said this situation is quite tragic and sad. It has shocked its local community.

Parents response

The parents of the siblings are in a traumatic state and have not spoken to anyone about the incident.

Source: Arab News