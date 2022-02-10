Saudi man builds a door-less house for travelers

According to a TV report, a Saudi man has been able to set up a house that does not have a door. This is an open house set by him for the guests and travelers.

Khalid Al Harbi is the gem behind this initiative. This very house is set up in the governorate of AlUla in northwest Saudi Arabia.

In Al Ula, where a hotel room costs around SR 1,000/night, Khalid is opening his doors to all travelers for free.

"خالد الحربي" من أعيان محافظة #العلا قام ببناء منزل دون أبواب لاستقبال المسافرين وعابري السبيل @Sultan_mr_ pic.twitter.com/vfJL7FeY8J — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) February 5, 2022

As Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was generous towards the guests, Al Harbi followed his (PBUH)’s footsteps and constructed this house 15 years ago. He wants to be generous towards the guests and wayfarers.

He remarked that “Our religion encourages to welcome guests.” And thereby has set this house which is fully furnished, has all the amenities and assures the comfort for the guests.

He also assured me that all these facilities are free. His doors and heart are open.