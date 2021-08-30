Saudi father pardons son’s killer for building a mosque

17 years from now, Abdullah Al Harith was killed by a man whose identity and motive behind the murder are kept confidential. The unfortunate incident took place in the western Saudi city of Taif.

After 17 years, the family has finally agreed to forgive the murderer for building a mosque in the memory of Al Hairthi and leaving the city forever.

This had been possible by the constant reconciliation efforts of the local committee that had allowed for this humble act of forgiveness.

The head of the panel, Ahmed Al Zahrani, appreciated the efforts of the members of the reconciliation committee and the volunteers who had been making continuous efforts to convince the victim’s family to pardon the murderer.

Al Zahrani has assured that a reconciliation agreement has been signed, which clearly stipulates the murderer for abandoning the city and binding him to build a mosque. He also appreciated the family of the victim for extending generosity.

Source: Gulf News