Saudi Embassy in the Philippines starts processing Work Visa

After disruption of almost 6 months, the Saudi Embassy in Manila has announced to start receiving work visa applications starting from Sep 21, 2020.

It is a great piece of news for many Filipinos who had job offers from Saudi Arabia but they were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Embassy has also stressed that people who have valid exit reentry visa, visit visa, or permanent family visa can contact airlines and leave for Saudi Arabia.

It is worth reminding that the PCR test report issued 48 hours before the flight from an approved Saudi laboratory in the Philippines is a must to get the boarding pass for Saudi Arabia.

However, those who have expired exit/re-entry visas, as well as visit and residency (iqama) visas, must visit the Visa Service Center approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of the forthcoming Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, to complete procedures and pay the fees, the embassy added.

Source: Saudi Gazette