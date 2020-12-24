Saudi Custom imposes 15% duty on Vegetables

According to the Saudi Customs, a 15% customs duty has been imposed on the vegetables that would be imported to Saudi Arabia.

This is in-line with the ruling by the Council of Ministers to change the regulations by the Customs so that the local industries and agricultural products be encouraged and be protected against foreign competition.

What does it cover?

Imported olive, cucumber, carrot, tomato, chili pepper, zucchini, okra, parsley, eggplant, coriander, and melon would get more expensive after the decision.

This custom duty would also fall over some of the household products. Accordingly, the customs have been raised from 5% to 15% for household accessories, mats, curtains, ropes, food dishes, baskets, cages, and shopping bags.

The total increase in customs is 26 percent, which includes 11 percent customs duty and 15 percent value-added tax. However, at the request of Saudi customs, the Cabinet authorized the minister of finance to make changes in the customs regulations.

Source: Saudi Gazette