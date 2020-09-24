Saudi Consulate Karachi resumes visa services

ARY News Pakistan has reported that the Saudi Embassy has announced to resume its visa services from its consulate in Karachi from September 28.

The consulate has sent a circular to the concerned agents that they would start accepting the visa applications for;

Extension of Visa Validity: People with unused expired visas stamped on their passports have to resubmit their passports along with other documents for the extension of the validity of the visa.

People with unused expires visas can also apply to claim a refund through Etimad offices.

Which Etimad Office is working? We have tried to contact different Etimad offices in several cities of Saudi Arabia but they are not responding to phone calls. It is still unsure if all the Etimad offices will start accepting the application or it is only the Karachi office.

In my opinion, all Etimad offices will receive applications and send them to the Saudi Consulate in Karachi for processing.

Saudi Arabia had removed restrictions from international travel starting from Sep 13, 2020. In a recent development, Saudi Arabia has banned flights from India, Brazil, and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: ARY News