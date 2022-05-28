Saudi Arabia will not allow alcohol to attract tourists

Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed, who is the Assistant Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia has clearly told that no laws regarding alcohol will be amended.

She was asked a question regarding intruding the alcohol for sake of tourism in the country. The question targeted offering alcohol at destinations such as NEOM.

She replied that Saudi Arabia is very transparent about its position. King Salman has also made it clear about their position and ruling over alcohol serving in the country.

#VIDEO: We don’t need to change laws that prohibit alcohol to attracts tourism, #Saudi assistant minister of tourism Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed @hmalsaud1 says. #WEF2022 pic.twitter.com/NsaTW28jLI — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) May 25, 2022

She said the brief answer is that the country will stick by the current laws. Thus, crushing all speculations of introducing alcohol in the country.

She also pointed out that the country is doing great in tourism. It is able to attract tourists from different parts of the globe.

She also stated that the country has been able to outperform globally in tourism with whatever they are currently offering. She remarked that there us a lot to go around without introducing anything new.