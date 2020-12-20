Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for a week

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Health about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) in a number of countries, Saudi Arabia has decided to take the following measures.
1 – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for a week which can be extended to another week. However, the flights which are currently in Saudi Arabia can fly out.
2 – Saudi Arabia has shutdown all land and seaports temporarily for a period of one week, which can be extended for another week.
3 – Everyone who returned from one of the European countries or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared would remain in;
- Home isolation for a period of Two weeks from the date of his arrival to the Kingdom.
- Perform an examination for the new Coronavirus (Covid 19) during his isolation period, with repeated examination every five days.
4 – Anyone who returned from or passed through a European country or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared during the past three months must conduct an examination for the emerging coronavirus (Covid 19).
Source: SPA
