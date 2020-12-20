Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for a week

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Health about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) in a number of countries, Saudi Arabia has decided to take the following measures.

1 – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for a week which can be extended to another week. However, the flights which are currently in Saudi Arabia can fly out.

2 – Saudi Arabia has shutdown all land and seaports temporarily for a period of one week, which can be extended for another week.

3 – Everyone who returned from one of the European countries or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared would remain in;

Home isolation for a period of Two weeks from the date of his arrival to the Kingdom.

Perform an examination for the new Coronavirus (Covid 19) during his isolation period, with repeated examination every five days.

4 – Anyone who returned from or passed through a European country or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared during the past three months must conduct an examination for the emerging coronavirus (Covid 19).

Source: SPA