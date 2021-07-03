Saudi Arabia suspends flights from 4 more countries

Saudi Arabia has banned direct flights from 4 more countries making the list to 13 countries from where Non-Saudis cannot enter KSA without spending 14 days in another country.

1 – The direct flights from the UAE, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and Afghanistan will be suspended starting from July 04 at 11 pm.

2 – If a Non-Saudi is coming from any of the following 13 countries, he would be required to spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia.

Argentina. Indonesia. Pakistan. Brazil. Turkey. South Africa Lebanon. Egypt. India. The UAE. Ethiopia. Vietnam. Afghanistan.

3 – Saudi Citizens are required to take the official permission before traveling to these 4 countries. Moreover, they would be required to go through the Institutional Quarantine.

4 – Non-Saudis who are spending their 14 days period in any of these countries would be required to spend this time in another country now.

5- All international travelers must complete a 7 days institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia starting from the time of arrival at the institutional quarantine facilities at their own expense. However, the following are exempted;

Non-immune dependents and domestic workers accompanying an immune Iqama holder.

Saudi citizens, citizen spouses, their children, and their domestic workers. If they are not immune, they will complete the home quarantine for 7 days.

Diplomats and their families.

Cabin Crew.

Those involved in health supply chains, according to MOH.

6 – Who is treated immune? People who have taken any of the following set of COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from the institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia provided that the vaccine certificates are required to be certified by official health authorities from the country that provided the vaccination

Iqama holders whose status is shown as “Immune” in tawakkalna; immediately after taking 2 Doses of the coronavirus vaccine. 14 days after taking one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech.

2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca.

2 doses of Moderna.

1 dose of Johnson s Janssen.

2 doses of Sinopharm + 1 dose of either Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnsons Janssen, or Moderna.

2 doses of Sinovac + 1 dose of either Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnsons Janssen, or Moderna.

7 – Saudi Arabia has urged all passengers including citizens, Iqama holders, GCC nationals, and visit visa holders to complete vaccine registration on the Muqeem website before arrival to Saudi Arabia.

Source: SPA