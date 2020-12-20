Saudi Arabia starts winter project for needy Pakistanis

The Saudi Press Agency has reported the launch of a Project to help the needy Pakistanis this winter. The Kingdom will support thousands of Pakistani with winter needs. The initiative has been launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

According to the SPA, through this project, the Kingdom will distribute 22,550 winter bags and 45,100 quilts to needy Pakistani living in different parts of Pakistan.

As the winter season has arrived and Pakistan is among the countries that witness the coldest climate in December and January.

Pakistan is an underdeveloped country where thousands of needy are looking forward to helping.

At this point, the initiative launched by the Kingdom is heartwarming. According to the initiative, it will support 135,000 needy Pakistanis. The supportive bags will be sent, and each of the bags will include clothes, blankets, and other winter needs.

Indeed a good step. The step was initiated by the Kingdom through the Riyadh-based KSrelief to help the needy Pakistanis.

