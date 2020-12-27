Saudi Arabia starts outgoing flights with certain restrictions

Saudi Arabia has opened the outgoing flights for Non-Saudi nationals with strict guidelines and conditions. In this regard, the GACA has issued a circular which states the following;

1 – Foreign airlines are permitted to carry Non-Saudi passengers outside Saudi Arabia taking into account precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID19.

2 – The crew members of the foreign airlines are not permitted to leave the airplane or physically contact the ground/operation staff of any of the airports of Saudi Arabia.

3 – The decision is not applicable to the countries where the new strain of COVID-19 has appeared. It means that the foreign airlines are not permitted to take passengers out of Saudi Arabia to these countries.

The circular has been in circulation since the morning. However, the Ministry of Interior has neither endorsed nor denied this information.