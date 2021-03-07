Saudi Arabia sets 8 SOPs for the dine-in in restaurants

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing of Saudi Arabia has revealed social distancing protocols in restaurants and cafes.

1 – Social distancing at places where orders are received and waiting customers ought to be 1.5 meters apart.

2 – members of a single-family should be treated as one individual and there is no need for spacing between them.

3 – Customers are not allowed to wait inside the restaurant whether to collect orders or get a vacant table to dine.

4 – The ministry stressed that no more than one group can share one table, and the number of individuals should not exceed 5 at a single table, even if they are from one family or are all friends.

5 – Restaurants are required to measure customers’ body temperature before allowing them into the restaurant or cafe.

6 – The ministry called for installing and operating CCTV surveillance cameras and ensuring that all areas in restaurants and cafes are covered.

7 – If any person, whose function is to provide food and beverage services, has symptoms similar to those of influenza, he should not be allowed to work or enter the facility until the symptoms disappear.

8 – The ministry has stressed that it is mandatory for customers to have the Tawakkalna application before entering restaurants and cafes.

Source: Saudi Gazette