Saudi Arabia resumes all International Flights from March 31

Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume all international flights starting from March 31, 2021, includes the following measures:

  1. Saudi Citizens will be allowed to travel outside Saudi Arabia and come back.
  2. The temporary ban on international flights will be lifted.
  3. All air, sea, and land borders will reopen.

The implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be done in accordance with the procedures and precautions laid down to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Does it include the flights to India?

Many people have approached us asking a question that if the flight resumption includes the flights to India? Yes, the flights to all countries including India, South Africa, and the UK will open starting from March 31.

