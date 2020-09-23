Saudi Arabia opens Umrah starting from Oct 4

Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced the opening of Umrah starting from Oct 04, 2020 in 4 gradual phases.

1st phase: Starting from Oct 4, citizens and expatriates from within Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform Umrah with the 30% capacity i.e. 6,000 pilgrims a day.

2nd phase: Starting from Oct 18, the capacity of Masjid al Haram will be increased to 75% i.e. 15,000 pilgrims and 40,000 worshippers a day.

3rd phase: Starting from Nov 1, Saudi Arabia will open Umrah with full capacity for domestic and international pilgrims.

Umrah Pilgrims allowed in a day: 20,000 pilgrims.

Worshippers allowed in a day: 60,000 worshippers.

4th phase: In the fourth stage, the Masjid al-Haram will return back to normal. It will be the time when all the COVID-19 risks have gone away. The date for the start of the 4th phase has not been announced yet.

Application: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will launch an application with the name Etamarna. Pilgrims would be required to book an appointment through the application to enter as a pilgrim or worshipper.

The entry of pilgrims, worshippers, and visitors will be regulated through this application. The application will be available from 27th of September.

صدور الموافقة الكريمة على السماح بأداء العمرة والزيارة تدريجيًا، مع اتخاذ الإجراءات الاحترازية الصحية اللازمة، وذلك وفق الترتيبات والمراحل التالية: pic.twitter.com/3LzFH6r5ds — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) September 22, 2020

The pilgrims, worshipers, and visitors would be required to adhere to wear face masks, keep a safe distance, and avoid physical contact.