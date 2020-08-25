Saudi Arabia opens land borders for Saudis and escorts

Jawazat has issued orders allowing Saudi nationals and their family members and domestic workers to return back to Saudi Arabia from neighboring countries through the land borders. In this regard, the following people are allowed;

Saudi Citizens. Non-Saudi family members of Saudi citizens (Husband, Wife, Children). Iqama Holder Domestic Workers.

إنفاذاً للتوجيهات الكريمة؛ السماح بدخول المواطنين والمواطنات، وأفراد أسرهم من غير السعوديين (أزواجهن، وزوجاتهم، وأبنائهم، وبناتهم)، والعمالة المنزلية المقيمة في المملكة المرافقة لهم، عبر المنافذ البرية مع الالتزام بتطبيق الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية.https://t.co/S96aBCAh6f pic.twitter.com/gq0dFvsetR — الجوازات السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) August 24, 2020

Absher Prior Approval

Jawazat has also clarified that in order to enter Saudi Arabia with Non-Saudi escort, Saudi nationals would be required to obtain prior approval through Absher. In order to obtain the permit;

Login to the Absher account.

My services

General services

Messages and requests

Passports – request for the arrival of escorts

Select one of the ports of arrival.

Attach the relationship of kinship to non-Saudi companions.

Land Borders which have been opened

As of now, the Saudi authorities have opened only 4 land borders for its citizens;

Al-Khafji port Al-Raqi port King Fahd Bridge port Al-Batha port.

PCR Certificate for Non-Saudi Escorts

The Non-Saudi family members and domestic workers of Saudi nationals are also required to bring a negative PCR certificate of coronavirus issued within 48 hours.