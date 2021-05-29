Saudi Arabia lifts ban from 11 out of 20 countries

The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has announced to lift the traveling ban from 11 out of 20 countries starting from May 30, 2021.

The Saudi government imposed a ban on direct flights coming from 20 countries on the 2nd of February 2021. According to the ban, people who have been to any of those countries in the preceding 14 days were not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

11 countries from which the ban is lifted

1-The United Arab Emirates.

2-Germany.

3-The United States of America.

4-Ireland.

5-Italy.

6-Portugal

7-The United Kingdom.

8-Sweden.

9-Switzerland.

10-France.

11-Japan.

9 countries are still banned

1-Argentina.

2-Indonesia.

3-Pakistan.

4-Brazil.

5-Turkey.

6-South Africa

7-Lebanon.

8-Egypt.

9-India.

Institutional Quarantine procedures

All international travelers must complete a 7 days institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia starting from the time of arrival at the institutional quarantine facilities at their own expense. However, the following are exempted;

Non-immune dependents and domestic workers accompanying an immune Iqama holder.

Saudi citizens, citizen spouses, their children, and their domestic workers. If they are not immune, they will complete the home quarantine for 7 days.

Diplomats and their families.

Cabin Crew.

Those involved in health supply chains, according to MOH.

Who is treated immune? People who have taken any of the following set of COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from the institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia provided that the vaccine certificates are required to be certified by official health authorities from the country that provided the vaccination

Iqama holders whose status is shown as “Immune” in tawakkalna; immediately after taking 2 Doses of the coronavirus vaccine. 14 days after taking one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech.

2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca.

2 doses of Moderna.

1 dose of Johnson Johnson s Janssen.

Sinopharm is not on the approved vaccination list.

استقرار الوضع الوبائي وفاعلية السيطرة على الجائحة في (11) دولة يسمح بدخول القادمين منها إلى المملكة، اعتباراً من الساعة الواحدة من صباح يوم الأحد 18/ 10/ 1442هـ الموافق 30/ 5/ 2021م. pic.twitter.com/V4DoJb0UFL — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 29, 2021