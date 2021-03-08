Saudi Arabia introduces mandatory test for skilled workers

The HRSD Ministry has launched the “Professional Verification” program under which doctors, engineers, accountants, technicians, and paramedical staff will have to pass an exam for the Iqama renewal.

It is launched to ensure the competence of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market. It is launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

Objectives of the program

The program aims to verify that all skilled workers in Saudi Arabia have the required skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for.

Content of the exam

The professional verification will include practical and theoretical examinations in the workers’ specialized fields.

The program will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in the Kingdom.

It will also examine existing skilled workers in the Kingdom.

Who will be tested?

It will target more than 1,000 professions belonging mainly related to the following bodies;

The program is expected to start on July 20210

How to register?

HRSD is urging all establishments to begin the verification process by registering on the program’s website https://svp.qiwa.sa/?locale=en

Benefits of the program

The professional verification program will prevent unskilled workers from entering the country because they have harmed the national economy. The decision will allow only professional workers to pass the exam and meet the standards of their professions in the labor market. Only professional workers can receive a national professional license to practice their profession. It will improve Saudization in the private sector as many skilled workers would not be able to pass the exam.