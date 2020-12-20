Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Health about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) in a number of countries, Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the entry ban in Saudi Arabia.

1 – Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for another week with a few exceptions explained below.

2 – Saudi Arabia has extended the shutdown of all land and seaports temporarily for a period of one more week.

3 – Foreign airlines are permitted to carry Non-Saudi passengers outside Saudi Arabia taking into account precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID19.

4 – The crew members of the foreign airlines are not permitted to leave the airplane or physically contact the ground/operation staff of any of the airports of Saudi Arabia.

5 – The decision is not applicable to the countries where the new strain of COVID-19 has appeared. It means that the foreign airlines are not permitted to take passengers out of Saudi Arabia to these countries.

6 – Everyone who returned from one of the European countries or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared would remain in;

Home isolation for a period of Two weeks from the date of his arrival to the Kingdom.

Perform an examination for the new Coronavirus (Covid 19) during his isolation period, with repeated examination every five days.

7 – Anyone who returned from or passed through a European country or any country where the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared during the past three months must conduct an examination for the emerging coronavirus (Covid 19).

Source: SPA