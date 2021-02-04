Saudi Arabia closes restaurants, cinemas, gyms

Due to the increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Interior has closed down the following activities starting from February 4, 2021;'

1 – All events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings, and the like, in banquet halls, wedding halls, and hotels for a period of 30 days.

2 – The maximum number of human gatherings in social events shall not exceed 20 persons for a period of (10) days.

3 – All entertainment activities and events for a period of (10) days.

4 – Gyms, Sports Centers, Cinemas, Indoor entertainment centers, indoor games whether in restaurants or shopping centers for a period of (10) days.

5 – Dine-in service in restaurants and cafes for a period of (10) days. The violation may result in the closure of the whole restaurant for 30 days.

6 – The MOI encourages people to distribute funeral prayers in cemeteries at all times of the day to reduce the number of mourners at one time.

7 – The MOI tightens control over restaurants and cafes to ensure that precautionary measures are applied, and emphasize restaurants and cafes to activate the use of surveillance cameras, and set up warning panels that indicate that the place is monitored with cameras to ensure the extent of compliance with the precautionary measures and health protocols.

Source: SPA

تزامناً مع ظهور مؤشرات لارتفاع في المنحنى الوبائي في بعض مناطق المملكة ، والتراخي في تطبيق الإجراءات الوقائية والاحترازية والبروتوكولات المعتمدة ، فقد تقرر ما يلي : pic.twitter.com/JPqY0RQSgJ — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) February 4, 2021