Saudi Arabia bans planting palm trees on roads and parks

The Saudi authorities have permanently banned the planting of palm trees along streets and in parks and gardens across the kingdom.

In a circular sent to the Emirates of all 13 provinces in the Kingdom, the Council of Ministers stopped the planting of date palms to prevent the spread of the red palm weevil and to keep the prevalence among palm trees in the country low.

The committee also emphasized that palm trees should not be planted in central strips of the road and that afforestation should be limited to the sidewalks.

The ministry has listed the types of local plants with aesthetic and environmental benefits that would be suitable for afforestation according to the climatic conditions of each region and called for adherence to reforestation projects and not to cultivate exotic or harmful species.

The Ministry has also compiled a list of the main native plants suitable for planting gardens, streets, courtyards, squares, and city entrances.