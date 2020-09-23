Saudi Arabia bans flights from India, exempts Pakistan

Saudi Arabia had removed restrictions from international travel starting from Sep 13, 2020. Now the Saudi government has suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil, and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GACA has also announced that people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries (India, Brazil and Argentina), 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred from entering Saudi Arabia.

In order to enter Saudi Arabia, the passenger will have to bring a PCR test for coronavirus issued 48 hours before the flight departure.

Saudi Arabia has already announced the lifting of all international travel restrictions from citizens leaving Saudi Arabia and returning back through all ports including land, sea, and airports after January 1, 2021.

Source: Gulf News