Saudi Arabia bans entry of expats from 20 countries

The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners, and their families coming to Saudi Arabia from 20 countries starting from 9:00 pm Wednesday, Feb 02, 2021.

1-Argentina.

2-The United Arab Emirates.

3-Germany.

4-The United States of America.

5-Indonesia.

6-Ireland.

7-Italy.

8-Pakistan.

9-Brazil.

10-Portugal

11-The United Kingdom.

12-Turkey.

13-South Africa

14-Sweden.

15-Switzerland.

16-France.

17-Lebanon.

18-Egypt.

19-India.

20-Japan.

If someone has visited any of these countries in the preceding 14 days, he would not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry also indicated that this decision will be implemented starting from 9:00 pm Wednesday, Feb 02, 2021.

Is the departure allowed? People who are currently in Saudi Arabia are allowed to travel out of the Kingdom to these countries provided that the airline does not cancel their flights. The ban is only imposed upon entry to the Kingdom.

Source: SPA