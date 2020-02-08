Saudi Arabia bans citizens and expats from traveling to China

According to the official news, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on flight operations with China for now due to coronavirus threat.

This travel suspension with China is for both Saudis and non-Saudis. This means that no residents and nationals of the Kingdom can travel to China from Saudi Arabia.

The General Directorate of Passports has declared that this has been done in the wake of the breakout of Coronavirus in China. This is done for the best health concerns of the people of Saudi Arabia. Recommended: 10 countries where Saudis are banned to travel

What if someone travels to China?

He made it clear that anyone found guilty of violating the law shall be held accountable. The Iqama holder who would travel to China will not be allowed to re-enter Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, if their exit reentry or Iqama expires, they would banned for 3 years from entering Saudi Arabia on a new visa.

The General Directorate of Passports has already urged the Saudis who are residing in China to disclose their date of arrival two weeks ahead. They shall inform the Saudi officials about their arrival 15 days before.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry has assured that the 10 students that were rescued and came back to Saudi Arabia from Wuhan city are healthy and Virus-free.

Tawfiq, Al Rabiah, who is current Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, has declared that no case of Coronavirus has been detected in Saudi Arabia so far. Adding further he said that Saudi Arabia has increased its ability to deal with any health situation.