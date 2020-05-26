Saudi Arabia lifts curfew, opens mosques for public

The Ministry of Interior has made some major announcements today including lifting the curfew on a gradual basis and opening of mosques. Here are the details. Currently, there is a 24-hour curfew in all around the Kingdom.

1st phase: May 28 to May 30

1 – There will be no curfew from 6 am till 3 pm all around Saudi Arabia except Makkah. The 24-hour curfew will continue in Makkah.

2 – The movement between the cities is allowed in private cars during the non-curfew hours i.e. 6 am till 3 pm.

3 – Some economic and commercial activities are allowed to operate including wholesale, retail, and shopping malls. However, beauty salons, barber salons, sports and health clubs, recreational centers, cinemas will remain closed.

2nd phase: May 31 to June 20

1 – It will be allowed to offer Salah in the mosques all around Saudi Arabia except Makkah.

2 – There will be no curfew from 6 am to 8 pm except Makkah.

3 – The government offices will start working on May 31.

4 – All businesses will be allowed to operate with the exception of beauty salons, barber salons, sports and health clubs, recreational centers, cinemas will remain closed.

5 – The suspension on domestic flights is lifted.

6 – The movement between different cities of Saudi Arabia is allowed on any vehicle.

7 – The dine-in service in restaurants and cafes will resume taking into account the precautionary measures.

3rd phase: June 21 onwards

1 – Saudi Arabia will return to “normal” conditions, as the Kingdom was before coronavirus curfew measures were imposed, starting from June 21.

2 – Umrah will continue to remain suspended until further notice.

3 – International flights will continue to remain suspended.

