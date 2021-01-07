Saudi Arabia allows expats to run Saudi companies

Ministry of Commerce of Saudi Arabia has allowed expats to run Saudi-owned companies.

The Ministry of Justice has revoked the second paragraph of the ministerial decision issued in the Hijri year 1426, which states that it is not permissible for a foreigner to manage a Saudi company.

The Ministry of Commerce has reached the conclusion after studying the issue that there is no objection in appointing non-Saudis as managers/CEOs of Saudi-owned companies or authorizing them to act in place of Saudis for running the companies.

Source: Saudi Gazette