Saudi Arabia allows entry to non-vaccinated visitors

Saudi Arabia allows entry to Iqama holders, Umrah and visit visa holders;

without any vaccine certificate.

without any PCR test.

without Institutional Quarantine.

In other words, it means that now anyone can enter Saudi Arabia no matter if he is vaccinated or not.

The Ministry of Health tweet states that the reason for lifting the coronavirus restrictions is that Saudi Arabia has achieved 99% immunization.

وزارة الصحة ترفع قيود كورونا للقادمين إلى المملكة: -إلغاء شهادة التطعيم ضد كورونا -إلغاء فحص كورونا -إلغاء الحجر الصحي — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) March 21, 2022

Travel Requirements to enter Saudi Arabia

An Iqama holder or visit visa holder must ensure that he/she fulfills all the below-mentioned travel requirements to enter Saudi Arabia before leaving for the airport to take the flight;

Muqeem Vaccination Registration. Flight Ticket. Passport. Valid Visa. Travel insurance covering COVID-19 for visit visa holders.

Does it apply to Turkey and Lebanon?

Entry into Saudi Arabia is currently suspended for passengers coming from Lebanon and Turkey.

This includes passengers coming from other countries if they have passed through Lebanon or Turkey in the past 14 days before their arrival in Saudi Arabia.