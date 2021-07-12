Saudi Arabia accepts Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine

People who have taken 2 doses of either Sinopharm or Siovac vaccine need to take one dose of the Saudi approved vaccine to avoid institutional quarantine in Saudi Arabia i.e.

Pfizer BioNTech.

Oxford AstraZeneca.

Moderna.

Johnsons Janssen.

Iqama holders who have taken 2 doses of either Sinopharm or Siovac vaccine followed by one dose of any of the vaccines stated above would be required to register the vaccine status with Tawakkalna.

Iqama holders and visitors are required to complete Muqeem Vaccine Registration before entry to Saudi Arabia.