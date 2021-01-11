Saudi Airlines to appoint 50 Saudi females Air Hostesses

Saudi Arabian Airlines will be hiring 50 Saudi females as flight attendants. The sources claimed that 50 positions for the air hostess have been allocated.

The Saudi national females would be taking up their jobs after undergoing a two-month long training.

Job Requirements

The national airlines have earlier reported that it would be opening jobs for Saudi women for the position of Airhostess. Here are the requirements;

Saudi National.

Secondary Level of Education.

Fluency in English.

The age bracket is 20-30 years.

Medical Exam.

Weight and Height with Saudi Airlines standards.

Other steps by carriers towards Saudization

The national carrier has also achieved 100% Saudization for the co-pilot. This means that all co-pilots appointed by Saudi Airlines are Saudi nationals.

In January 2020, Flynas announced to recruit Saudi women for the post of Airhostess. This low-cost private airline would be the first of the Saudi carriers to hire women for senior posts.

Apply Online

You can apply for this position or any other position of Saudi Airlines through this link.

Source: Saudi Gazette