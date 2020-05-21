Rules during curfew on Eid Holidays

The Saudi government has announced to impose 24-hour curfew during Eid vacation starting from Saturday the 30th of Ramadan corresponding to May 23 until May 27. People are wondering what are the rules during Eid Holiday's curfew.

مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الداخلية : استمرار جميع الإجراءات الاحترازية حتى نهاية شهر رمضان ومنع التجول الكامل خلال الفترة من 30 رمضان وحتى 4 شوال. pic.twitter.com/BdEJx2D0q8 — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 12, 2020

Shops timings during the curfew

During the 24-hour curfew on Eid Holidays, the following will be the timings of different shops;

Restaurants will remain open from 10 am till 10 pm.

Grocery stores and supermarkets would remain open for 24 hours.

Chicken, Mutton, Vegetable shops, gas stations, and petrol pumps will operate from 6 am to 3 pm.

Relaxed curfew hours

Only one person from a household in addition to a driver is allowed to go out to buy essential items from a nearby store from 6 am to 3 pm. Only 2 people are allowed to sit in a car. Children cannot get out of their homes, not even in a car unless there is a medical need related to children. Traveling in and out of the city is restricted during the curfew days.

It is highly recommended to use only applications such as HungerStation, CareemNow, etc to buy grocery items if required.

What to do in case of an emergency?

In case of a medical emergency, you can request a movement permit from the Saudi Red Crescent Application on your mobile. They issue a movement permit from your home to a designated hospital for a period of one hour.

In case if someone is caught violating the curfew rules, a fine of SR 10,000 is imposed. However, if you believe that you are wrongly charged, you can request a review to remove the curfew violation fine.