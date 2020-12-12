Riyadh court pays SR 31 million dues of deceased expats

The Ministry of Labor has been able to settle the dues of the deceased expatriate workers pending for 15 months.

According to the Department of Labor, the total amount of dues were more than 31 million Saudi Riyal owed to the relatives of the deceased expatriate workers during the last 15 month.

This was done with the help of the cooperation of embassies of the deceased expatriate workers'. The embassies helped to get in contact with the deceased families.

The families of these deceased workers had lost their bread earners and now they were struggling to get the due rights of their deceased workers. The Ministry of Labor should develop an arrangement to pay off the families of deceased workers on an immediate basis.

Source: Saudi Gazette