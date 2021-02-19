Restaurants, malls and education jobs to be localized

The HRD Ministry has announced the implementation of a decision to localize professions in restaurants, cafes, hypermarkets, and malls soon.
The HRD Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that “We are targeting all sectors, activities, and professions, and we will invest in all opportunities so as to enable the sons and daughters of the country to take up jobs. We will soon implement a decision to localize the legal and educational professions also.”
Related Articles
- List of Professions reserved for Saudis
- 20% Saudization in Engineering Jobs.
- 25% Saudization in IT professions.
- 30% Saudization in the Accounting profession.
المهندس الراجحي يعقد لقاءً مع أعضاء اللجنة الوطنية للمقاولين واللجنة الوطنية للمهن الاستشارية. pic.twitter.com/nJxJdzc0Jb
— وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) February 18, 2021
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram channel.