Restaurants, malls and education jobs to be localized

The HRD Ministry has announced the implementation of a decision to localize professions in restaurants, cafes, hypermarkets, and malls soon.

The HRD Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that “We are targeting all sectors, activities, and professions, and we will invest in all opportunities so as to enable the sons and daughters of the country to take up jobs. We will soon implement a decision to localize the legal and educational professions also.”

