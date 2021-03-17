The HRD Ministry has launched the Qiwa platform for expats working in Saudi Arabia. Every expat working in Saudi Arabia needs to register his account with the Qiwa platform to get benefited from 85 different services.

Register with Qiwa platform

The only requirement to register with the Qiwa platform is to have an active Absher account. Here is how to register;

Open the website https://auth.qiwa.sa/en/sign-up.

Enter your Iqama Number.

Select your Iqama Expiry Date

Enter the verification code sent by Absher to your mobile.

Signup with the Qiwa platform by entering your email and creating a password .

On the next page;

Enter the mobile number with which you want to register with the Qiwa platform.

Click on the “ Send ” button.

Enter the confirmation code received on your mobile.

That's it, you have successfully registered with the Qiwa platform.

The system will load your data and let you access the platform.

Make sure to check your email received from the Qiwa platform and verify your email account to avail the range of services available.

List of Services available at Qiwa platform

The following is the list of services available at the Qiwa platform which you can avail after registering your account;