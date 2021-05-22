How to register vaccine in Tawakkalna from abroad?

Saudi Arabia has urged all passengers including citizens, Iqama holders, GCC nationals, and visit visa holders to complete vaccine registration before arrival to Saudi Arabia. Now you can register the vaccines administered outside Saudi Arabia in the Tawakkalna application.

Vaccination registration for Iqama Holders

Saudi National ID and Iqama holders can register the vaccines they have taken outside Saudi Arabia in Tawakkalna application. In order to do that;

Open https://eservices.moh.gov.sa/CoronaVaccineRegistration

Scroll down and agree to the terms and conditions.

Application Type: Saudi Resident

On the next page;

Iqama ID: Iqama Number.

Iqama Expiry Date: Enter the Iqama expiry date from Absher.

The system will fetch all your details while you will be required to enter your

email address and;

phone number.

The system will send a verification code through SMS and email.

Now you will be required to fill the form;

Vaccination Type: Enter the number of doses you have taken.

Administered Country: Choose the country.

First Dose Taken: Select the date accurately.

Second Dose Taken: Select the date accurately

Attachment

Passport Copy.

Vaccination Card/Proof.

If the MOH accepts the documents, they will update the vaccination status of the Iqama holder in the Tawakkalna application and expat residents would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia without going through the Institutional Quarantine even on the basis of a single dose.

However, if they are coming from any of the 9 banned countries, they would still be required to spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia.

Register Coronavirus recovery in Tawakkalna

In case you have recovered from the COVID-19 outside Saudi Arabia in the preceding 6 months, you can still request the MOH to update it in your Tawakkalna account. In this way, you would not be required to go through the institutional quarantine after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Required Documents

All the required documents must be sent in PDF format;

Passport Copy. Vaccination Certification. Iqama Copy. Mobile Number.

Vaccination registration for Visit Visa holders

People who do not have an Iqama such as a family visit visa, work visa, tourist visa need to register the status of their vaccine through the Muqeem website.

Open the Muqeem website https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on the “New Registration” tab.

On the next page, you will have to fill all the required fields in this way;

Name: Full name as per your passport.

Passport Number.

Date of Birth: As per Iqama or passport.

Nationality.

Arrival Type: By Air or Overland.

Flight Number: Check your booked ticket.

Arrival Date.

Arrival Destination.

Airline Name.

Vaccine Country.

Vaccine Type: 2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech or 2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca or 2 doses of Moderna or 1 dose of Johnson Johnsons Janssen. Sinopharm is not accepted in Saudi Arabia.

Date of the first dose.

Date of the second dose.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the “ Submit ” button.

On the next page, you will receive your vaccination registration number that you will have to provide to an immigration officer upon arrival to Saudi Arabia.

What if you are not vaccinated?

However, if you are not vaccinated at all, there is no need to register. In that case, you will have to go through the institutional quarantine procedure.

Terms and conditions

The information provided in the vaccine registration form will be verified when the boarding pass is issued and at the ports of entry to Saudi Arabia.

The failure to comply with these requirements may result in deportation from Saudi Arabia.

It is required to carry an approved paper certificate to prove the vaccination, certified by the official health authorities in the countries of arriving travelers.