Tawakkalna application is now mandatory to enter any shopping mall, office, or shop in Saudi Arabia. Here is how to register Tawakkalna app for dependents or without an Absher account.

Register in Tawakkalna with Absher

It is quite simple to register with the Tawakkalna application if you already have an Absher account.

1 – Install Tawakkalna Application from PlayStore or iTunes.

2 – Open the app and click on “Sign up.”

3 – Select “Citizen / Resident“.

4 – Enter your Iqama number and date of birth, then click on “Next“.

5 – Enter the code sent to your mobile number.

6 – Create a password.

7 – Select your residence location.

8 – Answer a few health-related question;

Do you have a cough? Do you have a high fever? Have you been close to covid-19 patients in the last two weeks? Have you been outside the Kingdom for the past two weeks?



Congratulations, you have successfully registered yourself with the Tawakkalna app.

Register in Tawakkalna without Absher

If you want to register in Tawakkalna app without an Absher account, you can use the following procedure. Normally, this procedure is used to register dependents with the Tawakkalna application.

In this procedure, an MOI account holder will verify that the number you are going to register with Tawakkalna belongs to you. Request a friend or family member with the Absher account to;

Log in to Absher account https://www.absher.sa/

Click on the “ Services ” under My Services.

Select “ General Services “.

Click on the “ Register a Mobile Number for Tawakkalna “.

Click on the “Next” button.

Enter the Iqama Number or Border Number

Calendar Type: Gregorian .

Select the Date of Birth as per the Iqama.

Enter a new “ Mobile Number ” not registered with Absher before.

Agree to the terms and conditions.

Click on the “ Next ” button.

Congratulations, you have successfully authenticated the mobile number to register with Tawakkalna without Absher.

Now that person or your dependent can register with Tawakkalna app using the first procedure explained above.