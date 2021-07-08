Qiwa sets maximum limit of workers for 4 nationalities

The Qiwa portal of the HRSD Ministry has set the maximum limit of workers in private establishments for some nationalities including India and Bangladesh.

It means that the number of workers from that particular nationality in a company cannot exceed the prescribed percentage of total workers.

Qiwa Maximum limit of workers for nationalities

Maximum Limit for Indian Workers: 40% .

Maximum Limit for Bangladeshi Workers: 40% .

Maximum Limit for Yemeni Workers: 25% .

Maximum Limit for Ethiopian Workers: 1% .

The experts in the labor market believe that a limit has been set for Pakistani nationals as well. However, it has not been disclosed yet.

The Qiwa portal has notified the business owners about the percentage system through emails.

What if the number is already exceeded?

The Qiwa portal has clarified that the companies who already have more than the maximum limit of workers for these nationalities can still renew the work permit and Iqama of their employees. However, they would not be able to;

transfer new employees of the same nationality.

Issue visa for the same nationality.

You have exceeded the permissible limit of the number of workers for this nationality

The establishments that have been trying to transfer new employees through Qiwa are receiving the following error message.

“You have exceeded the permissible limit of the number of workers for this nationality. So you can request one visa for this nationality in the event that there is no employee of this nationality with you.”

Source: Saudi Gazette