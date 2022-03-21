7 ways to protect yourself from evil eye and Jinns

The evil eye is a reality and there are some evil Jinns who can harm human beings. There are 7 ways to protect yourself from the evil eye, devils, and Jinns as mentioned in Hadith and Quran.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said a worshipper does not protect himself from Shaitan except by the remembrance of Allah – Jami` at-Tirmidhi 2863

Aayat ul Kursi

Ayat ul Kursi not only protects us from the evils of Jinns and devils but it is also recommended for our general safety.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said when you go to your bed, recite Ayat-al-Kursi, (Al-Baqarah 2:255) for then there will be a guard from Allah who will protect you all night long, and Satan will not be able to come near you till dawn. – Sahih al-Bukhari 5010

Seek Allah’s refuse

Seeking refuge from Allah by reciting أعوذ بالله من الشيطان الرجيم is another way to get protected from the evils of Jinns and Satan.

If you are tempted by Satan, then seek refuge with Allah. – Fussilat 41:36

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said seek refuge with Allah from the evils of the devils among the Jinn and mankind. Sunan an-Nasa’i 5507

Surah Falaq and Naas

The last two Surah of the Holy Quran is called Al-Mu’awwidhatayn (المعوذتان) that according to some Hadith is the best way to protect yourself from the evil eye and the evils of Jinns.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ used to seek refuge from the evil eye of the jinn and of mankind. When the Mu’awwidhatain were revealed, he started to recite them and stopped reciting anything else. – Sunan Ibn Majah 3511

Surah Al-Baqra

Religious scholars suggest people suffering from the evil eye or the attacks of Jinns recite Surah Al-Baqra at home.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said “Do not make your houses as graveyards. Satan runs away from the house in which Surah Baqara is recited.” – Sahih Muslim 780

Last 2 verses of Surah Al-Baqra

If you cannot recite the entire Surah Al-Baqara at your home, it is recommended to memorize and recite at least the last 2 verses of Al-Baqara to protect yourself from the evil eye and Jinns.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said if last 2 verses of Surah Al-Baqara are recited for three nights in a home, no Shaitan shall come near it. – Jami`at-Tirmidhi 2882

4th Kalima

Reciting لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَهُ لَهُ الْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ الْحَمْدُ وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَىْءٍ قَدِيرٌ 100 times a day protects you from the evil eye and the evils of Jinns and devils for that day.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said reciting this 100 times a day is a safeguard for him against Satan on that day till evening. – Sahih Muslim 2691

Adhan

Reciting or listening to Adhan is another way to protect yourself from the evils of Jinns.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said when Satan hears Adhan, he turns back and breaks the wind so as not to hear the call being made, but when Adhan is finished he turns round and distracts people. When he hears the Iqama, he again runs away so as not to hear its voice and when it subsides, he comes back and distracts. – Sahih Muslim 389