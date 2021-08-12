9 Places where parking is not allowed in KSA

Saudi Traffic (Muroor) police have listed down 9 places where parking is not allowed in Saudi Arabia. Parking at any of these places is a traffic violation that might result in a traffic fine of SR 100 to SR 300.
9 Places where parking is not allowed
- On the bridges.
- In the middle of a road.
- At a footpath or the pedestrian pathways.
- At a distance of 15 meters or less from the traffic signal.
- At the sidewalks, footpaths, or areas designated for pedestrians
- At places that have already been designated for other vehicles.
- In the opposite direction.
- From a distance of 15 meters or less from a turn
- At a distance from 1 and a half meters or less from a school corridor.
