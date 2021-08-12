9 Places where parking is not allowed in KSA

Saudi Traffic (Muroor) police have listed down 9 places where parking is not allowed in Saudi Arabia. Parking at any of these places is a traffic violation that might result in a traffic fine of SR 100 to SR 300.

9 Places where parking is not allowed

At a distance from 1 and a half meters or less from a school corridor.

From a distance of 15 meters or less from a turn

At places that have already been designated for other vehicles.

At the sidewalks, footpaths, or areas designated for pedestrians

At a distance of 15 meters or less from the traffic signal.

At a footpath or the pedestrian pathways.

In the middle of a road.

