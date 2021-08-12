9 Places where parking is not allowed in KSA

Saudi Traffic (Muroor) police have listed down 9 places where parking is not allowed in Saudi Arabia. Parking at any of these places is a traffic violation that might result in a traffic fine of SR 100 to SR 300.

9 Places where parking is not allowed

  1. On the bridges.
  2. In the middle of a road.
  3. At a footpath or the pedestrian pathways.
  4. At a distance of 15 meters or less from the traffic signal.
  5. At the sidewalks, footpaths, or areas designated for pedestrians
  6. At places that have already been designated for other vehicles.
  7. In the opposite direction.
  8. From a distance of 15 meters or less from a turn
  9. At a distance from 1 and a half meters or less from a school corridor.

For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram Channel.

Have a question to ask? Join our Facebook Group and ask it there.

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR