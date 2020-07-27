How to pay SCFHS Mumaris plus fee?

At the time of registration or renewal of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialities on Mumaris Plus, you need to pay the SCFHS fee through SADAD. In this article, we have explained the process of making payment of SCFHS Mumaris plus fee.

SCFHS Mumaris plus fee

The SCFHS Mumaris plus fee for classification, reclassification, registration, and re-registration depends on many factors. You can see the fee schedule here.

While registering or renewing your SCFHS account, the SADAD bill number is sent to the registered mobile number to make the payment. You can also login to your account to get the SADAD number.

Al Rajhi Bank

In order to pay SCFHS Mumaris plus fee, log in to your internet banking account or Al Rajhi bank mobile application and click on the “Payments” and then “One time Payment” button.

On the next screen, you will have to select “Government Services” among the available options and then “129 – Saudi Commission for Health Specialities”.

On the next screen, you will be required to enter the SADAD reference number to pay SCFHS Mumaris plus fee.

Al Rajhi bank will show you the amount of fee to be paid. If you are comfortable with the details, you can click on the “payment” button.

NCB

You can also pay your SCFHS Mumaris plus fee through NCB bank mobile application. In order to do that, log in to your Al Ahli account and click on the SADAD > One Time SADAD payment.

On the next screen, you need to select the following settings;

Biller: Government Services.

Biller: 129 – Saudi Commission for Health Specialities.

Subscriber Number: SADAD Bill number.

If all the details are correct, you can click on the proceed button and make the payment for SCFHS Mumaris plus fee.

In order to check if the payment is correctly made, you need to log in to your Mumaris Plus account again.