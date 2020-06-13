Pakistani doctor dies of COVID19 in Riyadh

Another Pakistani doctor dies of Coronavirus while treating patients on the frontline in Saudi Arabia. Doctor Abdul Ghani was treating coronavirus patients in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to the president of Pakistan Doctors Association Dr. Asad Rumi, Dr. Abdul Ghani had been working in Saudi Arabia for 35 years. The entire medical community expressed their condolence and gratitude on the service of Dr. Abdul Ghani.

He is not the only Pakistani doctor who lost the battle of his life against the deadly virus. A few days ago, Dr. Naeem Khalid from Makkah also lost his life fighting with the virus.

Posted by Basharat Anis on Wednesday, June 10, 2020