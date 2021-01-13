Pakistani actress given permanent residency in KSA

Pakistani actress Zara Albalushi took it to Twitter to tell the people that she had been granted permanent residency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Albalushi was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and is overjoyed by the fact that now the Kingdom is her “forever home.”

The 39 years old Riyadh-born Actress has attended Saudi schools, knows and speaks Arabic, and now expressed her happiness of obtaining a Premium Residency Card (PRC) by sharing a picture of it on social media accounts.

The actress was able to achieve the PRC through a residency program launched in 2019 by the Kingdom where the eligible expats could apply for the residency without being sponsored by a Saudi national.

She had been acting in Saudi Arabia since 2010, now on attaining her PRC she told that she is Thankful for the trust and honor of granting her the prestigious and distinguished residency.

Her happiness is beyond words yet she had lived and invested in Saudi Arabia and wishes to live and die here.

She also told that she is relieved by the fact that she does not require visa to travel out of Saudi Arabia once the employment of her guardian finishes.

Source: Arab News